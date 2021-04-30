RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Up to $22.44

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.44, but opened at $23.06. RadNet shares last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of RadNet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

