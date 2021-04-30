Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $480.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $475.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.89.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $415.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.45 and a 200-day moving average of $380.91. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

