Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $480.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $475.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.89.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $415.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.45 and a 200-day moving average of $380.91. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $435.58.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
