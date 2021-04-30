Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,152,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OMF opened at $54.10 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

