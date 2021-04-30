W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.50.

Shares of GWW opened at $429.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.27 and a 1 year high of $430.65.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.