BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 964,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,914,000 after purchasing an additional 433,179 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 44.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $203.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $204.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

