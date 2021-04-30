Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $35.40 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,255 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of Conagra Brands worth $35,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Shares of CAG opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

