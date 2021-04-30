Nwam LLC Has $287,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,446 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 160,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.