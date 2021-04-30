Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.590-1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.59-1.61 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist cut Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.40.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.26. 2,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,194. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.53. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

