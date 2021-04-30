EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

NYSE ENLC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. 23,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,862. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

