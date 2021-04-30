Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.48. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,424. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

