HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.56.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $8.47 on Wednesday, hitting $548.70. The stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,147. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.63. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $154.21 and a twelve month high of $574.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.47 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at $309,990,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 39.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 389.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $2,549,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in HubSpot by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

