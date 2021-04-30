Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT Raised to $31.00 at SVB Leerink

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price raised by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $94.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,407,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

