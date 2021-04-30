Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.48

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 119746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALIZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $37.32 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.1488 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

