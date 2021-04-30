NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Raised to $142.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.89.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $205.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.20 and a 200-day moving average of $152.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.64 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $220.48.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.