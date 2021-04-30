Matthews International Co. (MATW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on May 24th

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Matthews International has raised its dividend by 20.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years.

MATW opened at $42.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Matthews International news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

