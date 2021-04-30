South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

South State has raised its dividend by 42.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get South State alerts:

NASDAQ:SSB traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $84.99. 1,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South State will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $438,050.00. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.