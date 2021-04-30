Brokerages Expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $18,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 370,819 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUSN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 14,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,960. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

