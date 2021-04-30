FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (FLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.38 million for the quarter.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

Shares of CVE:FLY remained flat at $C$0.64 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.68. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$0.92.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.