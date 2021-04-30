Stella-Jones (SJ) to Release Earnings on Monday

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.55 per share for the quarter.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million.

Shares of SJ traded down C$0.51 on Friday, reaching C$51.70. 5,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,720. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$30.38 and a 12 month high of C$53.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJ shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.23.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

