Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Deluxe worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $18,762,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Deluxe by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,461,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,661,000 after acquiring an additional 390,408 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Deluxe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 831,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after acquiring an additional 334,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Deluxe by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 879,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE:DLX opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.64. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $45.55.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.