Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

