Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.08. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIRC. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.