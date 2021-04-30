The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.11. The Eastern has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $30.11.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter. The Eastern had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.60%.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare and chemical industry.

