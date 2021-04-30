Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Decreased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 611.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 107,768 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 101.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 486.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.21.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,525 shares of company stock worth $16,209,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

