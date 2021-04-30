Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $18.31 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $655.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

