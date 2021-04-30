PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $890.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will announce sales of $890.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $866.90 million and the highest is $938.00 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $729.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $166.49 on Tuesday. PRA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,873,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $72,677,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 539,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

