John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Issues Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.11. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

