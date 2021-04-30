Ready Capital (RC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Ready Capital to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, analysts expect Ready Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,738. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $794.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

