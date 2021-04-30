Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON PCTN traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 91.20 ($1.19). 513,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,283. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. Picton Property Income has a 12-month low of GBX 54.21 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.51. The company has a market capitalization of £499.42 million and a P/E ratio of 43.52.

In other Picton Property Income news, insider Lena Wilson purchased 30,000 shares of Picton Property Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

