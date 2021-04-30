Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €132.50 ($155.88).

Shares of SU stock traded down €2.16 ($2.54) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €134.38 ($158.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €131.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €122.05.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

