$0.59 EPS Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 555.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

LOB stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 190,460 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

