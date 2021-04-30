$2.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50. Qorvo reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $11.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.48.

Qorvo stock opened at $193.60 on Friday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $223,801,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 358,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qorvo by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after purchasing an additional 265,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

