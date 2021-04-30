Clean Yield Group Sells 1,900 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $110.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $112.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

