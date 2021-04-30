Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 69,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QRHC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC remained flat at $$3.86 during midday trading on Friday. 183,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 10,576 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $41,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,879 shares of company stock valued at $148,913. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.