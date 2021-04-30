CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 1272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,779 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in CryoLife by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 253,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 41,223 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47.

About CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

