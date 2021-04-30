CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 1272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.
The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,779 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in CryoLife by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 253,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 41,223 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47.
About CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)
CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.
See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.