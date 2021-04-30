WEX (NYSE:WEX) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 23,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 349,143 shares.The stock last traded at $207.98 and had previously closed at $212.23.

The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEX. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $805,736.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,202.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

