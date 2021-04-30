Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $157.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several analysts have commented on CE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

