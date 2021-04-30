KBC Group NV Has $56.40 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 504,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,050 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $56,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,831 shares of company stock worth $5,858,653 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.32. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

