Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,235 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.31% of Xylem worth $58,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

XYL stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $112.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

