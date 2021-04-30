KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,592 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $63,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 252.1% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

NYSE:MMC opened at $135.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average of $116.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.40 and a 52 week high of $136.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

