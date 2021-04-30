RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,515 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,515 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after purchasing an additional 371,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after acquiring an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after acquiring an additional 159,192 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

RIO opened at $87.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $92.85.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.