RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 66 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.17.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $235.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.55.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

