Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Insiders sold a total of 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.