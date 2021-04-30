Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $34.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

