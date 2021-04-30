Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,300 CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $21.80 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $738.21 million, a PE ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 5.37.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. On average, research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

