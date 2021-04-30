8,120 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the first quarter worth $559,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 44.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 278.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 125,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sonos by 31.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $41.24 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -164.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sonos’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $535,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,134.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 545,034 shares of company stock valued at $20,182,678. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

