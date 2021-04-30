NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 309.15% and a negative net margin of 122.78%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,799. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.50. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.