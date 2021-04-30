Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.13.

GMAB stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $327.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

