CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

CNMD opened at $142.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,552.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333 over the last 90 days. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

