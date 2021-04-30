Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the game software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA stock opened at $146.34 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average is $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,498 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,976 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 46.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.